Over 2 crore free masks, 1 crore PPEs distributed to states, UTs, says Centre

The centre has claimed that since April 1, it has distributed more than 2.02 crore N95 masks and more than 1.18 crore PPEs to states, union territories and other centre controlled institutions free of cost.

The centre announced a list of all essential medical equipments that has have been domestically manufactured and distributed across the country. It also said that it has distributed more than 6.12 crore HCQ tablets.

"Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by Health Ministry," according to the Centre.

It further says, "11,300 'Make in India' ventilators have been dispatched to various States / UTs / Central Institutions, out of which 6154 ventilators stand already delivered to various hospitals. GOI is also ensuring their installation/commissioning.". It also says that the Health Ministry is supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders to states/UTs, out of which 72,293 has been delivered so far.

The Centre says,"With the result, resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' has been strengthened and most of the supplies made by GOI are domestically manufactured".

The central government claims that these achievements have been possible because of the efforts of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Ministry of Textiles, and Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and others, who encouraged the domestic manufacturers in the country to make and supply essential medical equipment.

