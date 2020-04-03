Over 50 doctors, medical staff tested positive for coronavirus

Nearly 50 healthcare personnel have been tested positive for novel coronavirus across India, according to Health Ministry officials. They include doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff.

The government is examining if the medical staff got infected by treating patients or have a contact history from outside their workspace. There is a sense of alarm among Indian healthcare professionals who are working on the frontline to cure coronvirus patients. According to them, India has a shortage of protective health supplies, such as masks, gloves and coveralls, known as personal protective equipments (PPE).

Recently, HLL Lifecare, the central PPE procurement agency for the government, told hospitals that due to a short supply of raw materials required to manufacture PPE the orders have been delayed.

The government had roped in 11 Indians firms to manufacture PPE suits and two firms for making masks. The government is looking to add more firms to the list in an effort to boost the production of equipment.

On Friday, a doctor in Mumbai's Dharavi tested positive for coronavirus. In Delhi , several doctors from the Mohalla clinicz, as well as government hospitals, have been found COVID-19 positive.

