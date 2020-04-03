Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April; here's complete list of holidays

The public and private banks will remain closed for 9 days in April on account of various bank holidays. Adding the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the banks will remain shut for a total of 14 days in April. The banks are currently functioning with reduced staff and staggered working hours amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Other than the already passed annual closing and Ram Navami, the banks will remain closed due to various holidays including Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, among others, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays:
- 1st April - Annual closing of banks
- 2nd April - Ram Navami
- 6th April - Mahavir Jayanti
- 10th April - Good Friday
- 13th April - Bihu /Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi
- 14th April - Ambedkar Jayanti/Bengali New Year's Day/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu
- 15th April - Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day
- 20th April - Garia Puja
- 25th April -Parshuram Jayanti
Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. April 25, the fourth Saturday in the month, will be observed as Parshuram Jayanti.
- 5th April Sunday
- 11th April Second Saturday
- 12th April Sunday
- 19th April Sunday
- 26th April Sunday
The bank customers are expected to keep adequate cash at home and use their bank accounts via net banking for various ECS (Electronic Clearing Service) payments. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, urged people to light candles, lamps or mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, for 9 minutes to make everyone feel that no one is alone during the coronavirus lockdown.
