Banks to remain closed for 14 days in April; here's complete list of holidays

The public and private banks will remain closed for 9 days in April on account of various bank holidays. Adding the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the banks will remain shut for a total of 14 days in April. The banks are currently functioning with reduced staff and staggered working hours amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Other than the already passed annual closing and Ram Navami, the banks will remain closed due to various holidays including Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, among others, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays:

1st April - Annual closing of banks

2nd April - Ram Navami

6th April - Mahavir Jayanti

10th April - Good Friday

13th April - Bihu /Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

14th April - Ambedkar Jayanti/Bengali New Year's Day/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Vishu

15th April - Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day

20th April - Garia Puja

25th April -Parshuram Jayanti

Apart from Sundays, the banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. April 25, the fourth Saturday in the month, will be observed as Parshuram Jayanti.

5th April Sunday

11th April Second Saturday

12th April Sunday

19th April Sunday

26th April Sunday

The bank customers are expected to keep adequate cash at home and use their bank accounts via net banking for various ECS (Electronic Clearing Service) payments. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today, urged people to light candles, lamps or mobile flashlights at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, for 9 minutes to make everyone feel that no one is alone during the coronavirus lockdown.

