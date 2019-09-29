PAN-Aadhaar linking date extended to December 31; here's how to link them

The deadline to link permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar has been extended till December 31 from earlier date of September 30, a CBDT order said on Saturday. This is the seventh time the Centre has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN with Aadhaar. The Supreme Court, in September last year, had declared the Centre's flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid and held the biometric ID would remain mandatory for the filing of I-T returns and allotment of PAN. The CBDT's recent rule states that failure to link Aadhaar with PAN will make PAN inoperative and the individual's I-T returns will never be processed by the Income Tax Department.

For users who are still to connect the cards, here's how to do it online:

Step 1: Visit the Income Tax Department e-filing portal. Find the option of PAN-Aadhaar linking

Step 2: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number

Step 3: Fill your name in the 'Name as per AADHAAR' category

Step 4: Mark 'I have the only year of birth in Aadhar card,' if you have only the birth year on the Aadhaar

Step 5: Mark 'I agree to validate my Aadhar details with UIDAI,' if you agree to do so

Step 6: Enter the captcha code on your screen.

Step 7: Click on 'Link Aadhaar' option to request linking of PAN and Aadhaar

You can also check the status of the PAN-Aadhaar linking on the Income Tax Department's website.

