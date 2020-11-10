'People of Bihar will give you birthday gift on result day': Lalu Yadav's wishes for son Tejashwi

Veteran politician and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday wished his son Tejashwi Yadav on his 31st birthday. Lalu, who is serving his jail term in Ranchi in fodder scam said the people of Bihar will give Tejashwi a gift on Tuesday when the election results are announced.

According to news agency PTI, Tejashwi called Lalu Yadav's helper's number a couple of times on Monday at around 12 midnight but he had gone to sleep by that time. Then, he again called his father at 6 am but again could not speak.

And thereafter Lalu Yadav called back and wished Tejashwi on his birthday and said, "Tohfa to Bihar ki janta kal degi (The people of Bihar will give you a birthday gift tomorrow)".

Tejashwi celebrated a quiet birthday with only his family on Monday.

Tejashwi Yadav is fighting against incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has ruled the state for nearly 15 years. His RJD party has formed an alliance with Congress and left parties (Grand Alliance/ Mahagathbandhan) to defeat the Nitish Kumar-NDA alliance.

The 31-year-old RJD leader once said in an election rally in Nawada district that his father will come out of jail on his birthday on November 9 after securing bail, and Kumar will have his farewell the next day (November 10).

However, Lalu Yadav could not secure bail as the Jharkhand High Court deferred the hearing on his application till November 27 after the CBI sought time to file a written reply in the case.

The counting of votes for the Bihar assembly election has begun on Tuesday. The final results will be declared by the evening. As per the exit polls, Tejashwi Yadav will dethrone Nitish Kumar as Bihar's CM with Mahagathbandhan projected to have a landslide victory. Meanwhile, Yadav's RJD has sent a firm message to supporters not to go overboard on counting day - in either defeat or win.

