Bihar Elections 2020 results: Tejashwi Yadav or Nitish Kumar? Here's what exit polls say

Bihar Vidhan Sabha chunav: Counting of votes for the Bihar election 2020 has started and the final results will be out by today evening. Most of the exit polls, including India Today-Axis My India exit poll, have predicted a victory of Tejashwi Yadav-led Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

The India Today-Axis My India exit polls forecast that the Grand Alliance will achieve a landslide victory in the state with 139-161 seats. Whereas, the incumbent Bihar chief minister for three terms, Nitish Kumar's alliance will get between 69-91 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is not in alliance with anyone, might win 3-5 seats.

There are a total of 243 constituencies in Bihar. Any party or coalition needs 122 seats to form a government in Bihar.

Times Now-C Voter has projected hung assembly in the state. They have given 116 to Nitish-led NDA alliance, to Mahagathbandhan 120 seats, and to Paswan's LJP one seat.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat gave 118-138 seats to Grand Alliance and 91-117 seats to NDA alliance and to Paswan five to eight seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh exit poll claimed that Grand Alliance will achieve 120 seats, NDA 115, and Paswan's LJP four.

Today's Chanakya has projected a landslide victory for Tejashwi and Congress party's Grand Alliance at 180 seats. It said the Nitish-BJP's alliance will be restricted to 55 and has given 0 seats to Paswan's LJP.

Dainik Bhaskar is the only exit poll that has claimed that Nitish Kumar will retain his power in the state. This exit poll has predicted 20-127 seats for the NDA alliance, for the Mahagathbandhan 71-81 seats, and to LJP 12 to 23 seats.

If the exit polls' projections prove correct then Tejashwi Yadav, 31, will become the next chief minister of Bihar. He will also become the youngest chief minister of the country. Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has formed an alliance with Congress and left parties in the state.

If the exit polls' projections go wrong, then Nitish Kumar might retain the CM's chair for the fourth time. Nitish Kumar was elected as Bihar's CM for the first time in 2000. In 2010, Kumar's party swept back to power along with its then allies the BJP. Kumar again became Chief Minister on 22 February 2015.