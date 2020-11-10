Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: NDA leading on 129 seats; Tejashwi-led RJD+ leading on 103 seats

Counting of votes in the Bihar polls has commenced. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. The elections to the 243 seats Assembly took place amid a bitter campaign run by all parties. Nitish is fighting anti-incumbency this time, while Tejashwi Yadav is seen as a young and promising face. The voting for the Bihar election began on October 27 and concluded on November 7.

5:02 PM: 2.29 crore votes counted

Election Commission has counted 2.29 crore votes, or 55 per cent of the total voter turnout, till 4:45 PM.

4:51 PM: Might go down to the wire; 26 seats with leads less than 1,000 votes

The competitors are neck-to-neck in Bihar elections results with 26 seats with a margin of less than 1,000, data on election commission website showed. Lead margin on 46 seats is less than 2,000 votes, 57 seats is less than 3,000, and 90 seats is less than 5,000.

4:00 PM: RJD says good news from all districts

"We are in touch with candidates and workers from all areas. Reports from all districts are in our favour. Counting will go on till late night. A Mahagathbandhan government is guaranteed. Bihar has chosen change. We request all candidates and counting agents to remain in the counting hall till all votes are counted," RJD tweeted.

3:46 PM: EC declares first results

RJD's Lalit Yadav wins Darbhanga Rural.

NDA leading on 129 seats

Grand Alliance leading on 103 seats





3:35 PM: When will counting be over?

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said the counting machinery on the ground is doing its work diligently without any glitch. "We hope to finish the counting as per the procedure late tonight," he added.

3:30 PM: Not just Bihar, BJP hopeful of West Bengal too

"The situation is very bad in Bengal with the kind of violence and lawlessness seen in the Mamata Banerjee government. There is no chance for the Mamata government to succeed in the upcoming Bengal elections," said Kailash Vijayvargiya to India Today TV.

3:15 PM: Stop blaming EVMs, says Karti Chidambaram

"Whatever be the outcome of any election, it's time to stop blaming the EVM. In my experience, the EVM system is robust, accurate and dependable," says Karti Chidambaram after EVM tampering row.

3:00 PM: NDA leading in most states where PM Modi campaigned

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in most of the seats where PM Modi had campaigned, according to reports. PM Modi had campaigned in Sasaram, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Chapra, East Champaran, Samastipur, West Champaran, Saharsa and Forbesganj.

2:50 PM: RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddique loses Keoti seat

Senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddique loses from Keoti Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar, as per report. The seat is won by BJP's Murari Mohan Jha.

2:45 PM: Bihar Election: HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi regains lead in Imamganj

Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has regained the lead in Imamganj assembly seat with over 32,000 votes where he was initially trailing behind RJD candidate Uday Narain Choudhary, who is trailing at 25,000 votes.

2:40 PM: EVMs robust, tamper-proof: EC

Amid allegation of EVM tampering in Bihar Elections, Sudeep Jain, Deputy Election Commissioner said, "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld the integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification." The Bihar CM candidate Pushpam Priya has alleged that EVMs were tampered in Bihar.

2:35 PM: UP By-Election Result 2020: BJP leads on 4 seats; SP ahead on 2

Out of seven Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats, the BJP was leading in Bulandshahr, Ghatampur, Bangarmau and Deoria seats, while the Samajwadi Party is leading in Naugaoan, Tundla and Malhani seats.

2:30 PM: Gujarat By-Election Result 2020: BJP inches close to victory in all 6 seats

The ruling BJP party is close to win in the eight seats that went to bypolls in Gujarat By-Election Result 2020. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that these election results are a trailer of the upcoming polls in the state.

2:25 PM: Madhya Pradesh Bypolls 2020: BJP leads on 21 seats, Congress on 6, BSP on 1

A per Election Commission, BJP was leading on 21 seats, Congress on 6 and BSP on one. In the 230-member State Assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs & Congress 87.

2:20 PM: Bihar Election Results: Close contest on 79 seats; 7 with margin below 200 votes, 49 with less than 1,000 votes

As per latest data from the Election Commission, there is margin of less than 200 votes on 7 seats, 500 votes on 23 seats, 1,000 votes on 49 seats. adding to it, there are 123 seats with a margin less than 3,000 votes and 166 with a margin of less than 5,000 votes.

2:15 PM: BJP supporter celebrates as NDA takes lead in Bihar Elections 2020

A BJP supporter blows a conch shell, others cheer at party office as NDA is leading as per the latest Election Commission trends.

2:10 PM: Karnataka By Election Result 2020: BJP leads in both seats

The BJP's Munirathna was leading with over 35,000 votes in RR Nagar and CM Rajesh Gowda by over 8,400 votes in Sira in Karnataka By Election Result 2020. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, states ministers B Sriramulu, R Ashoka, Basavaraj Bommai, and other leaders of BJP celebrate at CM residence in Bengaluru as trends show the party leading on both the seats.

2:00 PM: Bihar Elections 2020: Number of polling booths rise by 63% to due to COVID-19

In wake of COVID-19 guidelines, there has been 63 per cent increase in the number of polling booths, with total 1.06 lakh EVM machines to be counted in Bihar Elections.

1:55 PM: Bihar election final results expected by late night, says EC

The Deputy Election Commission Chandra Bhushan said that the Bihar Election Result is likely to declared by late-night. "Earlier, the counting of the votes used to take place in 38 locations. Now, due to the coronavirus pandemic guidelines, it is taking place at 55 locations. This time, it will take 35 rounds per assembly constituency to get the Bihar election results," he said.

1:50 PM: Over 50,000 service voters ballot to be counted, says EC

The Election Commission has said that more than 50,000 service voters ballot to be counted for the Bihar election results. Nearly 1.6 lakh ballots were dispatched for service voters.

1:45 PM: 21.4% of total votes counted so far, says Bihar Election Commission

As per the Bihar Election Commission, 21.4 per cent of total votes have been counted so far. Of 4 crore votes, as much as 87,88,780 votes have been counted so far, in which NDA is leading on 129 seats, while the RJD is ahead on 103 seats.

1.39 PM: Glitch-free counting process so far: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) says there has been an absolutely glitch-free counting process so far. "Slightly more than 1 crore votes have been counted in Bihar which means that there is significant ground to be covered yet," said the ECI.

1.36 PM: Latest numbers as per the EC data

NDA leading on 127 seats - BJP 74, JDU 48, VIP 4, HAM 1

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 106 seats - RJD 66, Congress 21, Left 19

BSP leading on two, AIMIM on three, LJP on one & independents on four

1.33 PM: There will be 30-35 rounds of counting per constituencies: EC

In some Assembly Constituencies (ACs), there are fewer polling stations, counting will conclude in 24-25 rounds. But we also have some ACs, where there will be 50-51 rounds. On average, we'll have 30-35 rounds of counting per AC," adds Bihar Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivas.

1.30 PM: Gujarat bypolls

"The BJP is near to winning all eight seats. This is the trailer for the upcoming elections," Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar.

1.17 PM: Counting of votes to take place till evening: EC

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, HR Srinivas, tells news agency ANI that 92 lakh votes have been counted so far. "Around 4.10 crore votes were cast, 92 lakh votes counted so far. Earlier, there used to be 25-26 rounds of counting, this time it went up to around 35 rounds. So the counting will continue till late evening," he added.

1.05 PM: EC to hold presser

The Election Commission of India will address a virtual press conference on November 10 at 1:30pm IST. Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain, Chandrabhushan Kumar, and Ashish Kundra will brief the media virtually on current counting trends.

12.55 PM: Bypolls in MP

BJP leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, exchange sweets at their Bhopal office as trends show the party leading on 19 of the 28 seats. Congress is leading on 8 & BSP on one. In the 230-member assembly, BJP at present has 107 MLAs & Congress 87. - ANI

12.47 PM: Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav leading from Raghopur seat. He is the CM candidate of Mahagathbandhan.

12.45 PM: Congress leader Udit Raj on EVM hacking

'When the direction of the devices going towards Mars and moon can be controlled from the Earth then why can't the EVMs be hacked?', tweets Congress leader Udit Raj.

12.40 PM: With the third-fourth round of counting underway, and the NDA reversing the early morning trend, some Twitter users seem to be rather quick in blaming EVM for the BJP-led NDA gaining the lead.

12.27 PM: Latest EC trends on Bihar elections

The Election Commission (EC) trends for all 243 seats. The NDA leading on 127 seats - BJP 73, JDU 47, Vikassheel Insaan Party 7.

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 100 seats - RJD 61, Congress 20, Left 19.

BSP leading on one, AIMIM on three, LJP on five & independents on seven.

11.52 AM: JDU supporters and workers celebrate at party office in Patna as trends show NDA leading.

11.51 AM: Only 30 per cent of the votes counted so far. Too early to call it a day, suggest poll experts.

11.26 AM: Latest EC trends for 230 of 243 seats

NDA leading on 119 seats - BJP 61, JDU 51, Vikassheel Insaan Party 6, HAM-1

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 100 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, Left 18

BSP and AIMIM have a lead on one seat each, LJP on five & independents on four

11.20 AM: BJP ahead of its ally JD-U

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is surging ahead of its ally Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) as per the early trends of the Bihar election results 2020. According to the Election Commission of India trends at 10 am, the BJP is leading in 31 seats whereas JD (U) in leading in only 20 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in 32 seats and Congress in 11 seats.

11.05 AM: Luv Sinha trailing, Tejashvi Yadav leading

Congress candidate Luv Sinha -- the son of Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha -- is trailing behind BJP's Nitin Nabin from Bankipur seat, the Election Commission data suggests.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur seat, the ECI data suggests.

10.38 AM: Latest EC trends: NDA ahead with 102 seats

NDA leading on 102 seats - BJP 54, JDU-42, Vikassheel Insaan Party-5, HAM-1

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 88 seats - RJD 57, Congress 17, Left 14

BSP leading on one seat, LJP on 4, while AIMIM is ahead on 2 and independents on 3

10.33 AM: Migration issue impacted results: KC Tyagi

JDU leader KC Tyagi tells AajTak that LJP has tried to spoil CM Nitish Kumar's image in Bihar. "The migration issue also had its own impact on the results," he adds.

10.24 AM: Gujarat bypoll results

Candidates of the ruling BJP in Gujarat are leading in seven out of the eight Assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held while the Congress is ahead in one seat, as per the early trends of counting.

10.19 am: In a dramatic shift, RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav is now trailing behind JDU's Raj Kumar Ray from Hasanpur seat.

10.18 am: Latest EC numbers: EC trends for 133 of 243 seats

NDA leading on 66 seats -- BJP 35, JDU 26, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 61 seats - RJD 40, Congress 14, Left 7

BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one.

10.16 AM: Losing only due to COVID-19: KC Tyagi

A year ago, the RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU & allies were to win over 200 seats. "In last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID-19 impact," says Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi.

10.09 AM: Early trends of counting in the Bihar Assembly polls

BJP's Jamui candidate Shreyasi Singh leads over RJD's Vijay Prakash by 1,323 votes.

10.05 AM: The EC trends for 104 of 243 seats

NDA leading on 52 seats - BJP 28, JDU 20, Vikassheel Insaan Party 4.

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 46 seats - RJD 29, Congress 12, Left 5.

BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Jan Shakti Party on three while AIMIM is ahead on one.

10.02 AM: Not over till its over: Amit Malviya

BJP's Amit Malviya says the BJP is doing very well across the state. "It is leading in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and even Telangana by-polls... Not to mention Bihar where, along with its allies, it is doing much better than what the exit polls had predicted...It is not over till its over," he added.

9.50 AM: RJD+ continues to move forward

Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan leading in 107 seats, while Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in 80 seats. Chirag Paswan-led LJP is leading on five seats while others are ahead on five seats.

9.43 AM: Election Commission of India trends

NDA leading on 32 seats - BJP 20, JDU 9, Vikassheel Insaan Party 3

Mahagathbandhan ahead on 21 seats - RJD 9, Congress 7, Left 5

Bahujan Samaj Party has a lead on one seat

9.41 AM: Key things to know about Bihar elections 2020

The elections conducted on such a scale are a first since the pandemic hit the country. As counting of the votes have commenced, here are 10 things you should know.

9.39 AM: The latest poll trends suggest Ashok Chowdhary of JDU is leading from Sakra seat and BJP's Jivesh Kumar is leading from Jalley.

9.33 AM: Latest trends on early leads in Bihar elections

RJD+: 106

NDA: 75

LJP: 7

Others: 5

9.23 AM: ECI gives early leads to BJP

BJP ahead on 9, JDU and RJD leading on 5 seats each, Congress has a lead on 3, Vikassheel Insaan Party ahead on 1 seat, according to official Election Commission trends.

9.20 AM: Latest early leads as per India Today

NDA: 68

RJD+: 86

Others: 09

Total trends: 163/243

9.13 AM: Bypoll results

BJP leading on two of the eight Assembly seats of Gujarat which went to by-polls.

BJP leading in RR Nagar Assembly seat of Karnataka which went to by-polls.

9.10 AM: Latest ECI data

As per the latest ECI data, RJD is leading on 2 seats, BJP on 6 seats, Congress on 1 seat, JD (U) on 2 seats, VIP on 1 seat and BSP on 1 seat, respectively.

9.00 AM: High-profile candidates fighting polls this time

This election saw many high profile candidates contesting against each other. Let's have a look at some of the important candidates who have high stakes in the election.

8.57 AM: Latest Bihar Assembly polls trends

RJD+: 71

NDA: 41

Others: 04

8.56 AM: Bypolls in MP

Counting of votes begins for bypolls to Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh (28 Assembly seats), Uttar Pradesh (7 seats), Manipur (4 seats), Nagaland (2 seats), Odisha (2 seats), Jharkhand (2 seats), Haryana (one seat) at 8 am.

8.54 AM: As per the ECI data, BJP is leading on one seat in the 243 seats Assembly.

8.49 AM: Supporters of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav outside his residence as the counting of votes for Bihar Election 2020 is underway. Exit polls have suggested victory for Tejashvi Yadav.

8.48 AM: Candidates who are leading right now

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is leading from Bankipur.

Both Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are leading from Raghopur in Vaishali district and Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district, respectively.

8.40 AM: Early trends:

RJD+: 40

NDA: 21

8.33 AM: The votes polled in the by-poll to Sira Assembly constituency being counted today; visuals from counting in centre Tumkuru.

8.30 AM: Of the total 243 Assembly seats, the Grand Alliance is leading on 35, while the NDA on 33 seats, reports NDTV.

8.23 AM: Bihar assembly election results 2020

The counting of postal ballots in Munger, Motihari and Aurangabad have begun in the first round. In every elections, postal ballots are the first to be counted.

8.19 AM: Latest visuals from Patna

The counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections is underway at counting centre established at Anugrah Narayan College in Patna.

8.13 AM: Early trends in

Early leads have come in and Nitish and Tejashvi's parties have got lead on two seats each. This is rather a good start for both parties.

8.10 AM: MP bypoll results

The counting of votes for by-polls in 28 Assembly seats to begin soon; visuals from a counting centre in Indore.

8.08 AM: Where can you check winners' list?

The Election Commission shall begin to upload Bihar election result trends on its website-results.eci.gov.in starting 8 am on Tuesday. Those wanting to check the results on their mobile app can do so by installing the Voter Helpline app on their mobile phones.

8.00 AM: Counting of votes start

The counting of votes begins for 243-member Bihar Assembly and by-polls to 58 Assembly seats across 11 states. Total 55 counting centres have been set up across the 38 districts of the state, in which the fate of as many as 3,755 candidates is sealed.

7.37 AM: Visuals from Patna

A strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am.

7.36 AM: Jibes at Tejashvi Yadav

Both Nitish Kumar and PM Modi took several jibes at Tejashvi Yadav during their political campaigns, highlighting the issues of lawlessness during his father Lalu Prasad Yadav's 15-year tenure. PM Modi also called 'Jangle Raj ka Yuvraj (crown prince of Jungle Raj). Tejashvi, on the other hand, ran a targetted campaign around unemployment, the migrant crisis, corruption, among other issues.

7.25 AM: Nitish fighting anti-incumbency wave

RJD under Tejashvi Yadav's leadership has proved to be a formidable force against Nitish Kumar, who has been fighting anti-incumbency this time. While Tejashvi Yadav ran an issue-based campaign, promising 10 lakh jobs to the Bihar people, Nitish was seen on the back foot amid jibes from opposition and slogan shouting crowds.

7.18 AM: Counting of results to start at 8 am

The result trends to Bihar Assembly and by-elections will be available from 8 AM at results.eci.gov.in.

The results will also be available on the "Voter helpline" Mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The website/mobile app and the ECI website will display information filled in the system by the returning officers from their respective counting centres.

7.11 AM: List of counting centres

Here are the details of counting centres scheduled to be held today.

7.10 AM: India Today-Axis My India Exit Polls Result: Tejashwi's party likely to win elections

BJP+JDU (NDA): 69-91 seats

RJD+Congress (Mahagathbandhan): 139-161 seats

LJP: 3-5 seats

Others: 3-5 seats

7.04 AM: Tejashwi Yadav's message to partymen

Bihar's Grand Alliance candidate and Rastriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who turned 31 on Monday, celebrated a quiet birthday with his family. With Bihar election results coming today, the celebration along his party members remained subdued. Tejashwi, son of Lalu Yadav, also has been sending out a message of restraint and simplicity since Saturday. He asked party members to be vigilant and present at their areas on the counting day.

7.00 AM: 55 counting centres set up state

Total 55 counting centres have been set up across the 38 districts of the state, in which the fate of as many as 3,755 candidates is sealed. Of total 7.29 crore eligible voters, 57.05 per cent cast their votes, compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections.

6.57 AM: Where to check the Bihar election 2020 results?

Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today with real-time trends. The Bihar Assembly Election Results can also be seen on the Election Commission of India's website -- results.eci.gov.in. Those who want to check the results on mobile app can do by downloading Voter Helpline App on their mobile phones.

6.52 AM: Latest visuals from a counting centre in Patna

6.50 AM: What do exit polls say?

Most exit polls have predicted the victory of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Grand Alliance, comprising Congress and left parties. The incumbent chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar will be the runner up. Nitish Kumar's JDU has formed an alliance with BJP, VHP, and HAM parties.

6.40 AM: Key political parties contesting polls

Parties are fighting in the Bihar Assembly election this time are -- Janata Dal-United (JD-U) -NDA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party.

6.30 AM: According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the first phase was 55.68 per cent, and in the second phase it was 55.70 per cent, and in the third phase, it was 57.78 per cent.