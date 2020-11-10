Bihar Elections result 2020: When, where to watch real-time trends

Polling in the three-phased Bihar election concluded on November 7 and the counting of votes is set to begin shortly. The three-phased Bihar elections saw a neck-to-neck contest between the current CM, Nitish Kumar of the JD (U) and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. While the JD(U) battled it out on 115 out of 243 seats, the BJP contested on 110 seats. Chirag Paswan-lead Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) contested on 134 seats whereas the RJD fielded candidates on 144 seats, the Congress on 70 and the left parties on 29.

The veteran from JD (U) will be combating anti-incumbency this time whereas Tejashwi is being seen as a young and promising candidate. Over the duration of 12 days, more than 7.3 crore voters exercised their right amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide the fate of over 1,400 candidates contesting from 243 seats in the Assembly elections.

When, where to watch the latest, real-time election trends?

The Election Commission shall begin to upload Bihar election result trends on its website-results.eci.gov.in starting 8 am on Tuesday. Those wanting to check the results on their mobile app can do so by installing the Voter Helpline app on their mobile phones.

Besides this, you can also visit BusinessToday.In to get the latest constituency-wise results, track important contestants and follow live updates. You can also view the India Today and Aaj Tak new channels as well as websites for the latest information on Bihar election results.

What do the exit polls say?

According to the India Today-Axis My India poll, young guns are likely to blaze in Bihar with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan bagging around 139-161 seats. The NDA alliance may get 69-91 seats while Chirag Paswan-lead LJP might get merely 3-5 seats in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections 2020. Several other exit polls have forecast a victory for the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav being the clear choice for the next Bihar Chief Minister.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav? Bihar to decide today