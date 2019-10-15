Petrol, diesel prices cut by 5 paise; check out fuel rates across metros

Petrol and diesel saw 5 paise cut across four major cities on Tuesday. Fuel prices have shown a steady decline after a continuous rise for several days last month. Since October 4, petrol prices have declined by Rs 1.01 paise in the national capital, while diesel prices are down by Rs 0.89 paise.

In a big relief, the petrol prices have come down to below Rs 80 per litre-level in Mumbai, but diesel is still above Rs 70 in Chennai. Fuel prices in Delhi are the cheapest among the four metropolitan cities.

Petrol, diesel prices in four major cities today:

Delhi: Petrol - Rs 73.27; Diesel - Rs 66.41

Mumbai: Petrol - Rs 78.88; Diesel - Rs 69.61

Kolkata: Petrol - Rs 75.92; Diesel - Rs 68.77

Chennai: Petrol - Rs 76.09; Diesel - Rs 70.15

Meanwhile, crude oil prices lost about 2 per cent on Monday on worries that global crude demand could stay under pressure as few details about the first phase of a US-China trade deal did little to assure a quick resolution to the tariff fight, reported Reuters.

Brent crude LCOc1 settled at $59.35 a barrel, shedding $1.16, or 1.92 per cent, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 settled at $53.59 a barrel, losing $1.11, or 2.03 per cent.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

