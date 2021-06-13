PM Modi addresses G7 summit, gives mantra of 'One Earth, One Health'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for adopting a "one earth, one health" approach to effectively deal with the coronavirus pandemic globally during a virtual address at a session of the G7 summit.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, Modi emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies to deal with the challenge.

The prime minister also sought support of the G7 for a proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa for patent waiver on COVID related technologies.

Also Read: G7 summit: PM Modi emphasises responsibility of transparent societies to prevent future pandemics

"The prime minister committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance. He sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the WTO by India and South Africa, for a TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver on COVID-related technologies," an official statement said.

"Prime Minister Modi said that today's meeting should send out a message of 'One Earth, One Health' for the whole world," it said about his address at the outreach session.

Also Read: PM Modi to virtually attend outreach sessions of G7 summit on June 12-13, says MEA

The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

As chair of the G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, and South Africa to the summit as guest countries.