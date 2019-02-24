PM Modi all set to launch Rs 75,000 crore PM-KISAN scheme in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Rs 75,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh today. The scheme, which was announced in Piyush Goyal's interim budget 2019-20, will be started from the Fertilizer Corporation of India by making an electronic transfer of the first instalment to selected farmers.

The first tranche of Rs 2,000 each will be given to over one crore farmers, said senior agriculture ministry official, reports PTI. Another one crore farmers are expected to receive benefits of the scheme in the next two to three days.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate National War Memorial on February 25

During his visit to Gorakhpur, Narendra Modi will also give certificates to selected farmers and interact with beneficiaries through video conferencing.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in Gorakhpur. These will benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh greatly. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 23, 2019

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given to 12 crore small and marginal farmer families, who have combined ownership/land holding of up to a maximum of two hectares, per year in three instalments. The PM-KISAN is completely funded by the central government. It became effective on December 1, 2018, for transfer of benefit to eligible beneficiaries.

The benefit amount of the scheme will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme to ensure transparency in the process. The DBT Scheme was introduced to increase the income of small and marginal farmers.

"The PM-KISAN scheme aims to supplement the financial needs of small and marginal farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income at the end of each crop cycle. This would also protect them from falling in the clutches of moneylenders for meeting such expenses and ensure their continuance in farming activities," said a government statement.

The state governments and the Union Territory administration will identify the farmer families eligible for support as per the scheme guidelines. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects in Gorakhpur.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Number of combat jets needed by the Air Force changes from time to time: Nirmala Sitharaman

Also Read: Number of hospital beds in Delhi increased from 48,096 in 2014-15 to 57,194 in last fiscal: Economic Survey