'PM Modi has decided when India will be at war with China, Pakistan': UP BJP chief

BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when India would be at war with China and Pakistan. The minister's remark has come amid tensions between China and India at the Line of Actual Control.

Dev Singh linked his claim to the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the abrogation of Article 370.

Dev Singh said all these at BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav's home. "Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China," he is heard saying in a video clip on social media.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to Dev Singh's remarks in a tweet. Tharoor wrote, "Amazing. So the PM (who will not even name the state that has encroached upon our land) is planning a war against an Unnamed Enemy, over territory he claims has never been taken, on a date that only he knows? So is this what he meant by "minimal government"!?"

Further, Dev Singh compared Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers with "terrorists".

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke about border tension with China at Shastra Puja on Sunday. He stated that Indian soldiers will never allow an inch of the country to be taken away by anyone. He reiterated that India wants an end to the ongoing border tension with China and restoration of peace.

