PM Modi lays foundation stone of Light House Projects on New Years Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 1, virtually laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects (LHP) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC), India, conceptualised by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The project is aimed at identifying and mainstreaming several innovative technologies which are sustainable and disaster-resilient from around the world.

Before the live event, he also urged young professionals in the fields of architecture, planning, construction and related spheres to watch Friday's programme.

PM Modi wrote, "I would specially call upon my young friends, especially those in the fields of architecture, planning, construction and related spheres to watch today's programme 11 AM onwards. It includes rich discussions on various technologies to invigorate the housing and urban sectors."

Under the project, LHPs will be constructed in Agartala, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Chennai and Ranchi, with each location getting more than 1,000 houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The period of construction is maximum 12 months from the date these sites are handed over to the construction agency after all statutory approvals.

