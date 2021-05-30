'Mann Ki Baat' Highlights: PM Modi marks 7 yrs of govt; hails 'Team India's' war on COVID-19

'Mann Ki Baat': Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation during the 77th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This coincides with seven years of PM Modi-led BJP government in office. The prime minister talked about COVID-19 and warriors who showed resolve and resilience during pandemic in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. During his previous address on April 25, PM Modi had invited ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts regarding topics for his next programme. He had also stated that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is testing people's patience and their capacity to withstand pain. 'Mann Ki Baat' is held on the last Sunday of every month. The programme is broadcast in regional languages right after the Hindi broadcast on All India Radio. 'Mann Ki Baat' also streams live on PM Modi's and his office's YouTube channels.

11.35 am: "Working together as a team for India's progress," says PM Modi.

11.32 am: PM Modi addresses nation as nation turns 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks on water supply to villages.

11.29 am: Prime Minister pays tribute to country's farmer

"A tribute to the hardworking farmer of India, who has played a key role in feeding the nation during these times of COVID-19," says PM Modi.

11.27 am: Our front-line workers have played a remarkable role in fighting COVID-19: PM Modi during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

11.23 am: PM Modi interacts with testing lab technician, speaks on increased COVID testing.

PM Modi hails efforts of forces in COVID-19 fight, says forces working on war footing.

11.16 am: Group Captain Patnaik shares his experiences during the time of COVID-19, especially helping people with oxygen supplies as a part of the efforts of the Indian Air Force.

11.13 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Sireesha Ji, who is associated with the Oxygen Express.

11.12 am: "I got the motivation to work from my parents. They encouraged me. I do my work with happiness. The Indian Railways has been supportive to me. Was able to cover long distances in short time," said Sireesha Ji during the 77th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

11.11 am: During 'Mann Ki Baat' PM Modi converses with Dinesh Upadhyay Ji, who drives a liquid oxygen tanker. He hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

11.10 am: PM Modi speaks to COVID warriors, praises their resolve.

11.07 am: "My thoughts are with those affected due to the recent cyclones in India," says PM Modi.

11.05 am: India has been fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the country witnessed a few natural disasters too, says PM Modi.

India has been fighting COVID-19 but at the same time, the nation has witnessed a few natural disasters too.



11.02 am: COVID-19 have been the worst pandemic in 100 years, the country faced many natural disasters in the form of Cyclone Tauktae and Cyclone Yaas during this pandemic: PM Modi

10.55 am: During his previous address on April 25, PM Modi had invited ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts regarding topics for his next programme

10.50 am: PM Modi's 77th 'Mann Ki Baat' address comes as India on Sunday registered the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 46 days, aided mainly by the coronavirus-related restrictions announced by several state governments.