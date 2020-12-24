PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for all J&K residents on Dec 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme on Saturday, December 26, through video conferencing to broaden the coverage of health insurance to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Thursday, December 24, that the scheme will ensure universal health coverage and concentrate on providing financial risk protection and assuring quality and affordable essential health services to all individuals and communities.

Home Minister Amit Shah and the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will also be present on the occasion.

The scheme will provide free of cost insurance cover to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said, adding that it will provide financial cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family on a floater basis to all residents of the UT.

There is provision for operational extension of 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' (PM-JAY) to approximately 15 lakh additional families, the PMO statement said, adding that that the scheme will operate on insurance mode in convergence with PM-JAY.

The benefits of the scheme will be portable across the country. Hospitals empanelled under the PM-JAY scheme shall provide services under this scheme as well, the PMO added.