PM Modi to release Rs 75 commemorative coin on FAO's 75th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The coin will stand as an ode to the long-standing relations between India and the UN agency. PM Modi will also dedicate 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops.

"The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition, and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition," said the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO said that the FAO's journey in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. It added that India has had a historic association with the organisation. "The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India's proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO," the PMO said.

Anganwadi centres, krishi vigyan kendras, organic and horticulture missions across the country would be part of the event.

In order to fight undernutrition, anaemia, low birth weight and stunting, India has rolled out an ambitious 'POSHAN abhiyaan' that aims to target over 100 million people.

