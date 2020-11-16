PM Modi to unveil Statue of Peace today; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually unveil the Statue of Peace in Rajasthan at 12:30 pm on Monday on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Jain monk Acharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer ji Maharaj.

PM Modi tweeted, "At 12:30 pm today afternoon, will unveil the 'Statue of Peace' to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj. Do watch the programme."





The unveiling ceremony will be aired on BJP's official Facebook page, official BJP Twitter handle and its YouTube channel.

The 151-inch tall statue has been made using Ashtadhatu- a combination of 8 metals with copper being a major component. The statue is being installed at Rajasthan's Vijay Vallabh Sadhana Kendra located in Pali district's Jetpura.

The Jain monk, who lived from 1870-1954, led an ascetic life and worked with dedication to spread the teachings of Lord Mahavira.

Besides spreading the message of Lord Mahavira, he also worked fervently for welfare of the masses, spread of education and elimination of social evils, wrote inspiring literature-poetry, essays, devotional hyms and stavans, was an active supporter of the freedom struggle and the cause of swadeshi.

