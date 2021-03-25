PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh: Delhi, Dhaka to ink pacts in health, railways, connectivity, trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh starting March 26 and 27. This will be his first overseas visit in over a year after the first lockdown restrictions were imposed as COVID-19 hit India. "The visit of the Prime Minister to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh," a PMO (Prime Minister's Office) statement said.

The PM is visiting Bangladesh to mark three major events -- Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation. This will be his first visit to Bangladesh since 2015.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi will likely sign pacts in sectors such as health, railways, border infrastructure development and start-ups. PM Modi, apart from holding bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will call on Bangladesh President Md Abdul Hamid. He is also scheduled to visit the mausoleum of 'Banglabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara, Gopalganj.

"This visit will be of very special significance and will serve to highlight the celebration of our unique and special ties, which reinforce our comprehensive strategic partnership with Bangladesh," Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Shringla said both sides will sign a range of agreements, covering many areas of cooperation. Disaster management, trade and oceanography will be given special focus, he said, adding new areas of cooperation such as culture and preservation of the spirit of 1971 will also be explored.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as a guest of honour. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen will also call on PM Modi.

