PM Modi to visit Bangladesh on March 26-27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. Crucial bilateral talks are on the agenda for this visit.

Modi will attend three events during the visit as well as meet Hasina and Bangladesh's President, Abdul Hamid, to discuss matters between India and Bangladesh. Foreign Minister of Bangladesh A K Abdul Momen will call on the Prime Minister.

During his two-day visit, Modi will attend three events - Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

He will also attend the National Day programme of Bangladesh on March 26, as the guest of honour.

This Modi's first visit abroad since the outbreak of coronavirus. He last visited Bangladesh in 2015.