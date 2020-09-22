PM Modi's foreign trips in 2015 cost Rs 517.82 crore, informs MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited 58 nations in the year 2015 costing the exchequer Rs 517.82 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in Rajya Sabha that some major MoUs (Memorandum of Understanding) were signed during PM Modi's visits to these countries. The said agreements were signed in the areas of defence, investment, trade, and technology.

"PM visited 58 countries in 2015 which cost Rs 517.82 crore. During this visit, major MoUs were signed," the MEA said. The ministry further stated that that US President Donald Trump's team was not tested for COVID-19 when it arrived in the country in February this year.

Also Read: New airplane for PM Modi to land in Delhi soon; check out details

The external affairs ministry also clarified that the reason why the team was not tested for the novel coronavirus was because the World Health Organisation (WHO) had not declared the disease a pandemic in February.

The UN agency announced the COVID-19 to be a pandemic on March 11, whereas Trump visited India on February 24-25th.

"The Trump team was not required a coronavirus test during its visit to India coz the WHO declared dis [Covid-19] a pandemic on March 11, while they visited India on 24-25th February," the MEA said, replying to a question by MP Binoy Viswam in Rajya Sabha.

The ministry stated that all "standard, protocols" were followed during the US President's visit to the country.

Also Read: No foreign travel for union ministers amid coronavirus pandemic, says Modi

The MEA further informed the upper house of Parliament that screening of international passengers started from March 4.

It also noted that India supported "150 countries in their fight against coronavirus by providing medicines and medical devices" to them and granted "Rs 80 crore to 80 countries including China."

The ministry said it also received support from nations such as the US, France, Germany, Japan, and Israel to fight the pandemic.