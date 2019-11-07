PNB scam: 'I'll kill myself if extradited to India,' says Nirav Modi at UK court

Fugitive diamantaire and PNB scam accused Nirav Modi threatened a UK court on Wednesday and said that he would kill himself if he was extradited to India. He also said that he was beaten up three times in prison. However, Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot still refused to grant him bail.

James Lewis, appearing for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Indian government said, "He has said he will kill himself if his extradition is ordered, that in itself is the strongest motivation for someone to abscond."

Nirav Modi's barrister Hugo Keith stated that Modi was threatened and assaulted by two prison inmates, which the prison is investigating. His counsel also proposed raising the security from 2 million pounds to 4 million pounds in addition to 24 hours monitoring.

The Court also heard that Nirav Modi is suffering from depression and anxiety. The defence expressed concerns over Modi's medical condition being leaked to the press and claimed that it had its genesis in the investigating agencies of the Indian government. Lewis, appearing for the Indian government, stressed that the leak was deplorable but did not come from the Indian side.

The Judge said that it was "very unfortunate" that confidential documents were leaked to the press. She stated that if the Indian government is responsible for this, then it would "undermine her trust in them".

Despite all the arguments the Judge rejected his bail application. She concluded that she remains unconvinced that he would not interfere with witnesses or fail to surrender before the court for his trial in May 2020. "The past is a prediction of what might happen in the future," said Judge Arbuthnot.

Judge Arbuthnot stated that she will write to the Court expressing her concern over the assault incident. She also stated that she would ask the Court to provide him with a computer so that he could prepare for his next hearing.

Modi's remand hearing is scheduled for December 4. The extradition trial is scheduled from May 11-15, 2020.

