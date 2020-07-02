Priyanka Gandhi clears dues on Lutyens' Delhi bungalow hours after govt order to vacate

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleared dues of her bungalow allotted in Lutyens' Delhi hours after she received a notice to vacate it. Yesterday, an order was issued by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry asking Priyanka to vacate her official bungalow by August 1 failing which "it will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules". Priyanka was issued a notice that her dues as on June 30, 2020, stands Rs 3,46,677 and had to clear it before vacating the accommodation.

Priyanka was allotted the bungalow when she was Special Protection Group (SPG) protectee. Gandhi has been staying in Bangalow number 35, Lodhi Estate since February 21, 1997, as an SPG protectee.

However, last year in November, Centre had replaced SPG cover of Priyanka, along with her mother Sonia Gandhi, and brother Rahul Gandhi with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

Therefore, there is no provision under Z plus for allotment or retention of government accommodation. However, exceptions can be made only by the Cabinet Committee of Accommodation (CCA) based on security perception assessment by the home ministry on their recommendation.

The CCA in its meeting held on December 7, 2000, had reviewed the guidelines on the allotment of government accommodation on security ground and decided that in future, no private person, other than those who are SPG protectees, will be given such facility on security ground. Such allotment was to be done at the market rate -- 50 times of normal rent.

Later, in July 2003, it was decided by CCA to charge a special rate of licence fee -- 20 times the normal rent from such allottees.

