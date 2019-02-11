Priyanka Gandhi's Twitter followers increase at a faster pace than Ferrari!

Days after she was appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary from Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially joined Twitter on Monday. Soon after she joined the micro-blogging website, Priyanka Gandhi was followed by as many as 22,000 users. She has initially followed five user accounts, including the Congress party's official account, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Ashok Gehlot, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, MP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, and her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi.

Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now on Twitter. You may follow her at @priyankagandhi - Congress (@INCIndia) February 11, 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier said the official entry of Priyanka Gandhi in the Congress Party would give it a boost before the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party has upped the ante against the ruling BJP over the issues of alleged corruption, farmers' crises and jobs as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Rahul Gandhi, who has repeatedly attacked PM Modi for alleged corruption in the Rafale deal, on Monday accused the PM of stealing money from the people of the Andhra Pradesh and giving it to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Speaking at a venue in the state where Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu is holding a fast to demand the Centre to fulfil promises made during Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014, Rahul Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister has stolen from the people from Andhra Pradesh and he has given that money to Anil Ambani. That is the fact of the matter." Both government and Reliance Anil Ambani Group have rejected Gandhi's allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France. "Mr Narendra Modi, wherever he goes, he goes to Andhra Pradesh, he lies about special status. He goes to the North-East, he tells another lie over there. He goes to Maharashtra and he tells another lie over there. He has absolutely got no credibility left," Gandhi said, reported PTI.

