Pulwama attack anniversary: India pays homage to bravehearts; look back at terror attack that shook India

First anniversary of Pulwama terror attack: To commemorate martyrdom of 40 CPPF jawans who lost their lives in a suicide bomber attack in Pulwama, J&K, on February 14 last year, a memorial will be inaugurated at the district's Lethpora camp on Friday. The memorial will bear the names of all 40 martyrs along with their pictures. The CRPF memorial will also carry the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Jammu and Kashmir: Tributes being paid to the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack last year, at the memorial at CRPF's Lethpora camp, in Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/9aAxF5cbhE â ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

Remembering the martyrs' sacrifice, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India would forever be grateful of its bravehearts. "I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack. India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland."

It was around 3 pm on this day last year when Jaish-e-Mohammed bomber Adil Ahmed Dar, 20, rammed an SUV loaded with 350 kg explosives in one of the CRPF buses, leaving 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans dead. The attack on the convoy carrying over 2,500 CRPF jawans in 78 buses had shook the entire nation.

One year after the attack, there has been a complete change in the vigil strategy of the security forces.

Crucial security measures taken after Pulwama attack

Troops' movement is now done in coordination with other security forces and the Army

CRPF can carry troops by air to avoid possibility of any such attack

Process of bullet-proofing of vehicles carrying troops has been expedited

Now many more bunker-type vehicles can seen on roads carrying jawans

A flashback

After the attack last year, tensions had flared up between India and Pakistan as protests erupted across India, seeking revenge for the dastardly attack. As leaders across the party lines condemned the terror attack and called for a response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the countrymen he felt the same "fire" in his "heart" that's raging inside people of India. He also said all tears would be "avenged" and gave the Army "full freedom to decide the place, time, intensity and nature of the retaliation".

Following the attack, India launched airstrikes on Jaish camps in Balakot in Pakistan's Khber Pakhtunkhwa region on February 26. A day later, IAF had foiled an attempt by Pakistani Air Force to strike at military installations in J&K, which led to a major dogfight and aerial skirmish between IAF and PAF fighters.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was flying MIG-21 Bison fighter aircraft shot down Pakistan's much-advanced F-16. After his own aircraft was hit, he ejected from it and landed in PoK, where he was captured by the Pakistani Army. In just two days, under pressure from India and the international community, Pakistan had to release him, and the IAF pilot was given a hero's welcome back home.

As per the Army, all conspirators behind the terror attack in Pulwama have been killed in the past one year, with the last one being Qari Yasir, the self-styled chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group, who was killed last month.

Edited by Manoj sharma with agency inputs