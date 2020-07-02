Coronavirus lockdown helps Railways create history; achieves 100% punctuality rate

Indian Railways has claimed it has made history by achieving 100 per cent punctuality rate on July 1, 2020. This means that no passenger train faced delay in its departure and arrival at destined station, implying that all trains were on time.

The Railways achieved this feat at a time when only limited numbers of trains are running in wake of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"For the first time ever in the history of Indian Railways, 100 per cent punctuality of trains has been achieved, with all trains being on time," the Ministry of Railways said in a tweet on Thursday.

The previous best was 99.54 per cent achieved on June 23, 2020, when only one train was delayed, the ministry said.

Lauding the national transporter's remarkable achievement, Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal said, "Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July 2020 by achieving 100 per cent punctuality rate."

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways has cancelled all the regular passenger trains since March 25. However, in a bid to provide comfortable and safe movement of migrants and stranded people, the national transporter started IRCTC special trains and Shramik Special Trains from May 12. Initially, the IRCTC started special train services, but from June 1 it introduced additional 200 IRCTC special trains including non-AC sleeper train services.

Meanwhile, the Railways has decided to cancel all the regular passenger trains till August 12 and has announced full refund for all regular train tickets booked from July 1 to August 12. "All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey dates from 1.07.2020 to 12.08.2020 may be cancelled and full refunds generated," the Railways board said.

By Chitranjan Kumar