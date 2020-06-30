Business Today
Loading...

Ransomware attack on NHAI email server; no data loss

The system is restored now, Srivastava added. "No data loss took place. NHAI data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack," he said

twitter-logoPTI | June 30, 2020 | Updated 08:57 IST
Ransomware attack on NHAI email server; no data loss
The government had warned against a large-scale cyber attack against individuals and businesses earlier this month

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said a cyber attack took place on its email server on Sunday night but prompt action resulted in no data loss.

As a precaution, the Authority had shut down the server. "A ransom ware attack on NHAI email server took place yesterday night. The attack was foiled by the security system and email servers were shut down from safety point of view," NHAI Chief General Manager, IT, Akhilesh Srivastava, said.

The system is restored now, Srivastava added. "No data loss took place. NHAI data lake and other systems remained unaffected from this attack," he said.

The government had warned against a large-scale cyber attack against individuals and businesses earlier this month. India's cyber security nodal agency, CERT-In had issued an advisory warning that the potential phishing attacks could impersonate government agencies, departments and trade bodies that have been tasked to oversee disbursement of government fiscal aid.

The NHAI has been mandated the task to develop, maintain and manage National Highways, the arterial roads of the country, for inter-state movement of passengers and goods.

Also read: India-China standoff: ITBP internal memo warns personnel of Chinese phishing attack

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: NHAI | NHAI ransomware attack | NHAI cyber attack | NHAI email server | NHAI email server cyber attack | ransomware | ransomware attack on NHAI email server | National Highways Authority of India | NHAI Chief General Manager IT | Akhilesh Srivastava
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close