RBI extends trading hours for currency, bond markets till 3:30 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to revise the trading hours for various currency and bond markets it regulates. The central bank said that the new hours will be implemented starting November 9, 2020.

The new hours will apply for trading in call, notice or term money, market repo in government securities, tri-party repo in government securities, commercial paper and certificates of deposit, repo in corporate bonds, government securities, forex market, and rupee interest rate derivatives. Under the revised timings, the central bank has increased trading hours by one to one and a half hours. All these markets will open at 10 AM. While trading in tri-party repo in government securities will be closed at 3 PM, the rest will continue for another 30 minutes till 3:30 PM.

Back in April, the RBI had revised trading hours in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, social distancing guidelines, restrictions on movement of people and non-essential activities, work from home arrangements, and business continuity plans. From April 7, 2020, all markets were allowed to function only between 10 AM and 2 PM.

With the Centre allowing economic activities to come out of lockdown, the RBI has extended the trading hours for markets under its control.

"With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner," RBI said in a statement on Monday.

