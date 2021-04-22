Registration for vaccination of 18 yrs and above from Apr 24; here's how to register on CoWin

If you are planning to get your vaccine shot as soon as the government opens vaccination drive for 18 years and above then you can register for it on Saturday. Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority (NHA) RS Sharma said on Thursday, "All those above the age of 18 can register on CoWin by April 24...the vaccination process and documents remain the same."

While there are two coronavirus vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- available in India currently, Russian vaccine Sputnik V will soon be released. It has been given the emergency use authorisation. Sputnik V will be made available at some centres soon.

Sharma said that more centres and private facilities are being set up for a faster vaccination process. Private firms will publish a time table on CoWin app to help people book time and date. "Private firms/industries need to share information on vaccination of employees numbers on CoWin platform," he said.

Keeping in line with the current practice, beneficiaries will be monitored for a while for adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) after vaccination.

As part of the 'liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination', the government made all persons above 18 years of age eligible for vaccination from May 1.

Additionally, some states such as Kerala, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh have announced free vaccination for people above the age of 18.

Here's how to register for vaccination on CoWin:

Log on to cowin.gov.in and enter your mobile number

An OTP will be sent to your registered number

Enter OTP, click on verify button

Once validated, Registration of Vaccination page will open up

Enter details required along with photo ID proof

Feed in details of comorbidities if you have

Once done, click Register button at the bottom right

Once registration is done, you will be shown Account Details. You can schedule your appointment from the Account Details page

If you want to add more people, all you have to do is press Add More button at the bottom right side of the page and enter all the details.

