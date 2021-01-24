Republic Day 2021: Delhi Metro lays out new set of guidelines

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced new guidelines for travelling on January 26. According to DMRC's official release, metro movement will be partially regulated on the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Line on Republic Day.

Besides this, the entry and exit points at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be closed till 12:00 pm. Interchange facility will, however, remain operational at the Central Secretariat on Tuesday. Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk stations shall remain closed from 08:45 am to 12:00 pm due to Republic Day 2021. Parking facilities will remain closed from 06:00 am on January 25 till 02: 00 pm on January 26 across all metro stations.





Republic Day Update



Entry/exit to the following stations will remain closed for a short period on 26th January 2021. Interchange shall be available at Central Secretariat.



Parking facilities will remain closed from 6 AM on 25th January till 2 PM on 26th January at all stations. pic.twitter.com/nxstFNQdof â Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I à¤à¥à¤ªà¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤ªà¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤ð· (@OfficialDMRC) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar claimed that the Delhi Police has given them permission for the tractor parade to be held on January 26. The Delhi Police Commissioner, however, has claimed that the farmers have submitted their final route for the parade in writing and that the police authorities will be able to comment on the same once they get it in writing.

The tractor march is expected to start from Ghazipur, Tikri, Singhu border points but other details are yet to be finalized. Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that they have received massive support for the tractor parade and said in an official statement, "Preparations are in full swing for disciplined conduct of the same. Response from farmers and the support has been tremendous from all over the country."

Leaders like Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union's Gurnam Singh Chanduni have urged farmers to maintain discipline and follow the instructions issued by the Committee so that the Republic Day parade or the security arrangements are not impacted.

Also read: Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Top deals on smartphones, laptops, headphones you shouldn't miss

Also read: Republic Day: Traffic police issues advisory; check road diversions in Delhi, Noida