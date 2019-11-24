RFL money laundering case: Delhi court sends Malvinder Singh, Sunil Godhwani to judicial custody till Dec 7

RFL money laundering case: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), Sunil Godhwani were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on Saturday.

Special Judge Sandeep Yadav sent Malvinder and Godhwani to detention till December 7 pertaining to a money laundering case in relation to embezzlement of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL), ANI reported.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, who appeared for the enforcement directorate (ED) sought further custodial interrogation of the two in the matter. However, Saket Court Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav rejected the application saying that "further custodial interrogation is neither required nor warranted."

Also Read: Daiichi Sankyo case: Delhi High Court directs Dhillon family to submit their income proofs within four weeks

The duo was brought before the court after their custodial interrogation period by the ED expired on Saturday. Malvinder and Godhwani were arrested by the ED on November 14.

The federal probe agency said that both the accused, along with the order, transferred around Rs 1,000 crore to several persons from the entities linked to a corporate loan book, which was siphoned off eventually.

The ED had initiated its probe in the matter basis a cased filed by the Delhi Police.

Also Read: ED arrests ex-Fortis promoter Malvinder Singh, REL CMD Sunil Godhwani over money laundering charges

Also Read: Delhi court seeks action report on Malvinder Singh's complaint against brother Shivinder, RSSB chief Dhillon, Sunil Godhwani