Surat Fire Live Updates: 15 dead at Takshashila Complex as helpless kids, teens jump off building

Surat Fire Live Updates: At least 15 people have been killed in a massive fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat. As per reports the fire broke out at Takshashila Commercial Complex in Sarthana area of the city. A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire. "At least 15 people have died in the fire. Death toll may rise," said Surat Police Commissioner Satish Kumar Mishra. The fire broke out around 3.30 PM, engulfing third and fourth floors of the building. Most of the students are reported to be between the age of 14 and 17.

Here are the latest updates on the Surat fire incident.

7.00 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has conveyed his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

6.57 PM: BJP President Amit Shah on Surat fire tragedy: "I urge our karyakartas of BJP Surat unit to assist the people in need."

6.50 PM: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani says he has instructed officials to do needful.

6.46 PM: Rajnath Singh on the fire incident in Surat: "Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to fire in Surat. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

6.44 PM: The fire broke out around 3.30 PM, engulfing the third and fourth floors of the building. Most students are reported to be between the age of 14 and 18.

6.39 PM: "Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," officials told PTI.

6.37 PM: "Anguished to learn about the fire tragedy in Surat where 15 people have lost their lives and several have been injured. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Urge the state government & authorities to take swift measures and provide all requisite assistance," says Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.

6.34 PM: Some visuals of the rescue operation at the fire site in Surat.

6.32 PM: According to news agency ANI, a total of 18 fire tenders are on the spot.

6.24 PM: Videos of the incident show people jumping from the building.

6.20 PM: "Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," tweeted PM Modi.

6.15 PM: "The incident is very unfortunate," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

6.10 PM: "Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an investigation into the incident. CM has also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of children who died in this incident," said Gujarat CMO.