Telegana govt employees to get 30% pay hike; retirement age increased to 61

All state government employees and teachers in Telangana will get a 30 per cent salary hike under the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday. The new pay hike will come into effect from April 1, 2021.

"I am happy to announce the good news to all state government employees and teachers that they will get 30 per cent fitment and to this effect, the orders will be implemented from April 1, 2021," the Chief Minister said.

"The Corona disaster had shattered the state economy. Due to an unexpected fiscal deficit, the 11th pay revision was delayed. In the present scenario of a recuperating economy, we are revising the 11th pay scale in a better manner that will cover all the employees, teachers in the state," he further added.

Rao also announced that an increase in salaries of contract employees, outsourcing employees, Home Guards, Anganwadis, Asha Workers, SERP Employees, Vidya Volunteers, KGBV, Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan employees, VRAs, VAOs, Grant in Aid, and other employees. The move is expected to benefit 9,17,797 employees working with the state government.

Regarding promotion of state government employees, Rao stated that 80 per cent of the promotion process has been completed. He further added that the state government will immediately start the promotion process for eligible employees and teachers. Filling vacancies via promotion will also be undertaken shortly.

The Telangana government has increased the retirement age for its employees to 61 years from the existing limit of 58 years. Gratuity for state government employees has also been increased to Rs 16 lakh from the current Rs 12 lakh.

"As per the assurance given in our last election manifesto, the government is happy to announce the enhancement of retirement age limit to 61 years to the state government employees and teachers. With an aim to utilise the services of experienced employees I announce the enhancement of retirement age limit and this decision will come into effect immediately," Rao said.

The Telangana Chief Minister further announced increase in the age limit for providing additional pension of 15 per cent to employees from 75 years to 70 years. He also stated that the family pension policy has been extended to family members of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees who died on duty.

Rao further added that his government will facilitate inter-district transfers for government employee couples who work in different districts, so as to enable them to work in the same district.

Andhra Pradesh teachers working in Telangana will be allowed to return to their home state. The state government will also provide 180 days of maternity leave along with wages to KGBV women staff.

Rao said that the Telangana government has constituted a steering committee to decide new modalities of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) as per the PRC committee recommendations. Employees associations and government officials will be part of the panel.

