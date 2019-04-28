TN Class 10 Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC to declare results tomorrow; where to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, examinations on Monday April 29, 2019.

While there is no official confirmation regarding the time of the result, it is expected to be released around 9:30 am.

The TN Board SSLC exams 2019 were conducted between March 19 and March 24, 2019. Reportedly, over 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam.

Check Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th exam results here:

Students can check their results through official websites, SMS or via apps.

There are three websites where SSLC 10th results can be checked: tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge1.tn.nic.in.

Students can also check results through 'Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result' app. This app is available on Google Play and Apple's App Store.

Moreover, the TN board will also send the result via SMS alerts to the students on their registered mobile numbers available with the schools.

How to check TN Board SSLC class 10th results online:

Visit the one of the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, or dge1.tn.nic.in

Click on 'download 'TN SSLC Result'

Enter your registration number, roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference

Step by step guide to check results via app:

Install the app 'Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result' from Google Play or Apple's App Store

Open the app

Click on the result

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result page will have subject wise marks (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail), and the scores of the optional paper.

