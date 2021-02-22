Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to one-day police custody

Business Today
The court on Friday had sent her to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being

PTI | February 22, 2021 | Updated 17:44 IST
Disha Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police on February 13

A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest, to one day police custody. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma allowed custodial interrogation of Ravi after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused.

Ravi was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day judicial custody.

The court on Friday had sent her to judicial custody after police had said her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being.

The agency had said that it would seek her further custodial interrogation once co-accused -- Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk -- join the interrogation on February 22.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi police on February 13 from Bengaluru.

