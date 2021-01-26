Tractor rally: Protesters take over Red Fort, hoist flag from ramparts

Chaos and mayhem took over Red Fort on Republic Day as a group of farmers took over the fort. They also hoisted their flag at the ramparts. The farmers reached there following a clash with police forces at ITO and several other areas.

In visuals that have since gone viral, protesters can be seen taken over the Red Fort. A protester climbed a pole that had no flag and hoisted their flag.





Delhi: One of the protestors puts flags atop a dome at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/brGXnpkFiP â ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

"Most unfortunate. I have supported the farmers' protests from the start but I cannot condone lawlessness. And on Republic Day no flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort," said Shashi Tharoor.

They farmers reportedly deviated from the pre-decided route and reached the Red Fort after clashing with police officials at ITO intersection and several other locations. A Delhi Police official was injured during the clashes at ITO. The officer has now been moved to a hospital. A protester has also died during the violence. The deceased was reportedly shot to death.

#WATCH: Security personnel resort to lathicharge to push back the protesting farmers, in Nangloi area of Delhi. Tear gas shells also used.#FarmLawspic.twitter.com/3gNjRvMq61 â ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Police personnel had to use tear gas and lathi charge on protesting farmers who arrived at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar from the Singhu border. Protesters also tried pushing away the police barricading on Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar. The police have blocked all the routes towards Ashram and security measures have been beefed up to manage the ongoing fracas.

Several metro stations such as Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Tikri border, Tikri kalan, Mundka Industrial area, Mundka, Vishwavidyalaya, Model Town, Civil Lines, Azadpur, Indraprastha and ITO are also temporarily closed due to the ongoing clashes between the farmers and the police.

Meanwhile, traffic snarls have been reported from GTK Road, outer Ring Road, Badli Road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala road, Palla road, Narela and DSIDC Narela roads. Heavy traffic congestion has also been reported from Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas Marg, NH-24, Road no.57, Noida Link Road.

Also read: In pics: Farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day 2021 turns violent

Also read: Farmers tractor rally LIVE: Internet suspended at Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri borders