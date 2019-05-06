TS SSC Result 2019: Telangana Board to announce class 10 results at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is likely to announce TS SSC result 2019 or the Telangana 10th result 2019 by tomorrow. Till now, there is no official confirmation on final the date of declaration of Telangana Class 10 Results, however, the result could be declared either on Monday or Tuesday.

The TSBSE will release the TS SSC result 2019 on its official website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination (TS 10th exam) between March 16 and April 2, 2019.

TS SSC Class 10 Result 2019: How to Check

1) Log in to official website of the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in

2) Fill the required details and submit.

3)Your TS SSC result 2019 will appear on the screen.

4) Download it and take a print-out of it.

Here's how to get TS SSC Results 2019 on your phone via sms

1) Type TS10XXXXXX, where xxxxx is candidates roll number.

2) And then send it to 56263.

The Telangana Class 10 exams results are also being announced on Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS).

In 2018, out of 5.38 lakh students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The pass percentage of girls were recorded 85.14% girls, while 82.46% boys cleared the exam.