'Tughlaqi lockdown': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre's COVID-19 strategy

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a fresh attack on the BJP-led Central Government regarding its handling of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Gandhi criticised the Centre for alleged arbitrary decisions it took for tackling the COVID-19 crisis rather than concrete steps to curb the spread of the virus.

Gandhi took to Twitter to blast the Centre regarding its COVID-19 strategy. Gandhi said that the Centre's COVID-19 strategy comprised of three steps. He wrote in Hindi, "The Central government's Covid-19 strategy - Stage 1- Impose a Tughlaqi lockdown, Stage 2- Ring bells, Stage 3- Sing praises to the Lord.

à¤à¥à¤à¤¦à¥à¤° à¤¸à¤°à¤à¤¾à¤° à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤µà¤¿à¤¡ à¤°à¤£à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿- à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤ 1- à¤¤à¥à¤à¤¼à¤²à¤à¤¼à¥ à¤²à¥à¤à¤¡à¤¾à¤à¤¨ à¤²à¤à¤¾à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤ 2- à¤à¤à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤¾à¤à¥¤ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤ 3- à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤£ à¤à¤¾à¤à¥¤ - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2021

Mocking the Central Government's COVID-19 strategy, he called the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre on March 25, 2020, a "Tuglhlaqi lockdown". The nationwide lockdown had resulted in thousands of migrants fleeing to their homes, many of them barefoot. The INC has repeatedly slammed the government for its implementation of the nationwide lockdown.

"Stage 2" was in reference to Prime Minister Narendra's Modi appeal to the nation to ring bells and bang thalis during the 'Janta Curfew' of last year.

Earlier, Gandhi had slammed the Central Government over the alleged unavailability of oxygen beds and vaccines across the country. Gandhi had mocked the PM-CARES Fund saying that there was a shortage of hospital beds, ventilators and vaccines in the country.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,17,353 new COVID-19 cases and 1,185 deaths on Thursday. The number of active cases in the country had touched 15.6 lakh. As of April 16, India's total caseload stands at 1.4 crore, including 1.25 crore recovered, 15.6 lakh active cases and 1.74 lakh deaths

