Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Schools, cinemas, metros to remain shut till Aug 31; gyms to open; check full list

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday unveiled the Unlock 3.0 guidelines under which gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be reopened from August 5. However, schools, cinemas, metro trains will to remain closed till August 31.

"Dates for opening of metro rails, cinema halls, etc will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the MHA said.

Under Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the third installation in the phased easing of lockdown restrictions, the government has announced few more relaxations. The government has removed restrictions on movement of individuals during night (night curfew). However, these relaxations will not apply to containment zones which will continue to have strict restrictions till August 31, 2020. Within the containment zones, only essential activities are allowed.

Under Unlock 1 and 2, certain activities, i.e., religious places and places of worship for public; hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services; shopping malls; domestic flights and passenger trains in limited manner; have already been permitted from June 8, 2020 outside the containment zones.

Here's a lowdown of what will remain operational and what will be closed based on the containment zone you are in:

CLOSED:

Unlock 3.0 guidelines, the following activities will remain prohibited for all the zones till August 31:

International air travel will remain prohibited, except as permitted by home ministry in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening-up will take place in a calibrated manner.

Metro rail services will also remain shut.

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions etc. will remain closed. Online/ distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

All cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed.

All social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations remain prohibited.

The following additional activities will be permitted with restrictions, except in the Containment Zones: