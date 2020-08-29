Unlock 4.0: Metro Rail to resume from September 7 in calibrated manner

Metro train can resume in a phased manner from September 7, according to Unlock 4.0 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs released on Saturday. The guidelines also say that lockdowns can't be imposed outside containment zones. The new Unlock 4.0 guidelines will come into effect from September 21.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation confirmed that it will restart metro services for the public from 7 September 2020 in a calibrated manner. "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from 7th September 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner," it said.

"Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in next few days," the DMRC added.

As per the fresh guideline issued by the home ministry, social, political, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be permitted but not more than 100 people are allowed to attend these events. Schools, colleges, swimming pools and indoor theatres will remain closed during Unlock 4.0. Unlock 4.0 will remain in effect till September 30.

According to Unlock 3 guidelines which were released on July 30 allowed opening of gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones. It also ended night curfew. However, restrictions remained in place in all other areas that involve large gatherings including educational, institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,52,424 active cases of coronavirus (as of 8 am, August 29), according to the Health Ministry. Total deaths stood at 62,550 as many as 26,48,998 patients have been cured or discharged.

