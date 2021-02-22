UP govt allocates Rs 2,000 crore for Noida international airport

The UP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has earmarked Rs 2,000 crore for the Noida international airport as the state presented its first paperless budget on Monday.

The state government also increased the number of runways of the airport to six from the proposed two earlier.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna today presented Rs 5.50 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2022 in the state assembly. Reading out the budget speech from a laptop, FM Khanna said the target was to make Uttar Pradesh "Aatma Nirbhar" and ensure all-round development of the state.

Post budget, CM Adityanath said the state's budget is for youth, women, poor, and farmers. He also added, "With 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas', this budget aims to bring, taps, electricity, roads, water in every household, alongside making every village digital".

Some of the key fund allocation in the UP budget includes Rs 10,029 crore for housing, Rs 7,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana, Rs 5,000 crore for PM Sadak Yojana, Rs 3,100 crore for farmer's pension, Rs 100 crore for metro rail projects in Gorakhpur and Varanasi, Rs 140 crore for Ayodhya, and Rs 50 crore for coronavirus vaccination.

Last Saturday, CM Adityanath held a review meeting at Lucknow regarding the Noida international airport in Jewar area.

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) as the implementing agency for the airport in Jewar. Zurich Airport International AG was earlier selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida international airport.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and would cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

Also read: Kochi-based pharma firm's new drug shows 'promising' results against COVID-19

Also read: Vote against outgoing independent directors' family members, advisory firm tells investors