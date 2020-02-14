UP Govt plans to put Rs 18-crore CCTV surveillance system at Ram Temple complex; invites bids

The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to put in place a high-end CCTV surveillance system at Ram Janmabhoomi complex in the next 3 months. The cost of the system is estimated to be Rs 18 crore. The state government invited bids on Thursday for the surveillance project aimed to cover the entire area.

The UP home department wants this system to be in place by the next three months, as mentioned in a report in The Economic Times. The work could reportedly be awarded by the end of the next month. The construction of the Ram Mandir is likely to kickstart with a symbolic ceremony on April 2, which is also Ram Navami.

The entire 67.7 acre complex will be handed over to the new Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust. This trust will construct the temple alongwith facilities like parking amenities for pilgrims, arrangements for parikrama, kitchens, gaushalas, exhibitions, museums, and resting places.

The construction will be overseen by UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam on behalf of the state government and carried out under heavy security cover comprising the existing force at the site, the CRPF, and UP Police. The CCTV system will assist in the surveillance of the area.

Apart from these security measures, the 'red zone' of the complex will also feature a command and control room with video walls that can monitor 50 screens at the same time. Live feed from the CCTVs will be monitored 24/7 in the 'red zone' of the complex.

The CCTV system, according to the daily is expected to come equipped with a facial recognition system and access to criminal details. The CCTV will generate alarms if any camera is tampered or obstructed with and it will also be connected with a public address system to raise alarms.

Also read: Ram Mandir trust receives cabinet nod; to have full authority on temple construction

Also read: Uttar Pradesh and Centre in discussion to establish airport in Ayodhya: Hardeep Puri

Also read: Ayodhya set to develop into a far bigger tourism destination after SC verdict