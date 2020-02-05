Ram Mandir trust receives cabinet nod; to have full authority on temple construction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced setting up of 'Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' trust in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The trust, which has received cabinet nod, will be independent and free to make all decisions regarding the construction of the Ram Temple.

"On the basis of the SC direction, my government has today given approval to proposal for creation of 'Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra' trust. The Trust will be free to take all decisions regarding the creation of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya", PM Modi said in his speech.

He stated that the government had decided to transfer the entire 67.703 acres to the Ayodhya's trust.

"Keeping in mind the construction of the magnificent Ram Temple and the spirit of the devotees who would come to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla, the Government has taken another important decision. It has decided that whole of the approx 67.703 acre acquired land will be transferred to Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra trust", PM Modi added.

He further said, "After the verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue came out, the people of India displayed remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures. I salute the 130 crore people of India."

"We are all members of one family. This is the ethos of India.We want every Indian to be happy and healthy.

Guided by 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' we are working for the welfare of every Indian", wrote Modi in a tweet.

"Together, let us all work in the direction of building a grand Ram Mandir", PM added.

