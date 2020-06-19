Urjit Patel appointed new NIPFP Chairman

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as the next Chairperson of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). He has been appointed for a 4-year tenure, starting June 22. He will succeed Vijay Kelkar.

NIPFP is an autonomous body set up jointly by Ministry of Finance, erstwhile Planning Commission and several state governments.

Patel was appointed as the RBI Governor in August 2016. In December 2018, he stepped down from his office midway through his term.