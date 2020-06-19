Business Today
Loading...

Urjit Patel appointed new NIPFP Chairman

Urjit Patel has been appointed for a 4-year tenure, starting June 22. He will succeed Vijay Kelkar as NIPFP Chairperson

twitter-logoDipak Mondal Last Updated: June 19, 2020 | 18:32 IST
Urjit Patel appointed new NIPFP Chairman
Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel is the new NIPFP Chairperson

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as the next Chairperson of National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). He has been appointed for a 4-year tenure, starting June 22. He will succeed Vijay Kelkar.

NIPFP is an autonomous body set up jointly by Ministry of Finance, erstwhile Planning Commission and several state governments.

Patel was appointed as the RBI Governor in August 2016. In December 2018, he stepped down from his office midway through his term.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Urjit Patel | Vijay Kelkar | NIPFP | NIPFP Chairperson | National Institute of Public Finance and Policy
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close