Vizag gas tragedy: Govt asks factories set to reopen to strictly follow safety norms

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Vizag gas leak death toll rises to 11

Four-member NDRF team from Pune to rush to Vizag

A lesson for all chemical factories to follow strict chemical safety norms while restarting operations

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will fly a four-member expert team from Pune to Vizag to assess the situation at the gas leak site that has killed 11 people in Vizag this morning. All chemical factories resuming operations after a month-long coronavirus lockdown will have to strictly adhere to the chemical safety protocols and guidelines that are already in place, government officials said.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the officials said the leakage at the LG Polymers factory has been arrested completely. "The chemical gas leak from the silo is almost completely plugged, but NDRF team will remain at the site until their services are required," S N Pradhan, director general, NDRF said.

Also read: Vizag gas tragedy: What is the chemical that leaked?

While 11 patients have died, most others are out of danger, the officials said. They also added that the investigation into the exact reasons for gas leak, which happened at 2:30 am, is being carried out by the local police.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that the patients affected by the gas leak are unlikely to develop long-term complications.

The situation is under control. Now, it is a question of rehabilitation and treatment, officials said.

Also read: Vizag gas tragedy: Human rights commission sends notice to Andhra govt, Centre

The gas leak disaster happened while the LG Polymers factory was in the process of restarting operations after a month-long COVID lockdown.

The factory is owned by South Korean industrial major LG Chem. In a statement, the company said it was assessing the extent of the damage on residents in the town and taking all necessary measures to protect residents and employees in collaboration with related organisations.

Also read: Vizag gas leak: Probing extent of damage, cause of leak, says LG Chem; South Korea's envoy terms incident 'tragic'

Also read: Vizag gas leak a serious lesson on plant maintenance during coronavirus lockdown