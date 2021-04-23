'We stand ready to provide support,' says France to India amid second COVID-19 wave

France said that it is ready to provide support to India in its fight against coronavirus. The European country's support comes as India reports record 3.32 lakh crore cases in the last 24 hours. French President Emmanuel Macron said that they stand in solidarity with Indian people.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain tweeted Macron's message.

âI want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support.â



â President Emmanuel Macron â Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) April 23, 2021

India reported as many as 3,32,730 coronavirus cases on Friday morning with 2,263 fatalities. The death toll has reached 1,86,920, while the total caseload has crossed 1.62 crore.

France, on Wednesday, had announced 10-days mandatory quarantine for travellers coming from India to prevent spread of the Indian COVID-19 variant.

Not only France, UAE has banned travel from India for 10 days from Sunday too. Passengers who transited through India in the last 14 days are also not permitted to board from any other point to UAE. UK too put India on its 'red list' as a precautionary measure after it identified 103 cases of the Indian variant. Canada on Thursday said it is banning all flights from India for 30 days due to the growing wave of COVID-19. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said half the people who are testing positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Canada by airplane came from India. Singapore disallows all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors who have travelled to India within the last 14 days to enter or transit through Singapore. The US issued a "Level 4 (Very High)" warning asking people to "avoid all travel" to India even if they are fully vaccinated.

The coronavirus situation in the country has led to a shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and essential medicines.

Also read: Canada suspends flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days amid rising COVID-19 cases

Also read: COVID-19 second wave: Singapore bars long-term pass holders, visitors travelling from India