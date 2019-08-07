Business Today

'We will miss you': India mourns Sushma Swaraj's death

During her tenure as Foreign Minister, Sushma Swaraj had developed a reputaion of an approachable minister, often helping Indians facing troubles related to passports and visas

The sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, one of the rare loved politicians across party lines, has put the country in sorrow. Early reports suggest the former Foreign Minister suffered a heart stroke before she passed away at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Swaraj's health had deteriorated in recent months. The speculations about her health had particularly intensified when she was late as compared to other politicians in arriving at the swearing in ceremony of the new government earlier this year.

Sushma Swaraj had discontinued as the Foreign Minister in the re-elected Modi government over health issues. The position went to S Jaishankar. But her exit as a minister was also deeply regretted by many Indians. She had developed a reputaion of an approachable minister, often helping Indians facing troubles related to passports and visas.

Her kindness which often came coated with wit in her tweets had frequently touched the hearts of people.

She has over 13 million followers on Twitter. And as that account now stands in stillness, her followers are buried deep in grief.

Here are some of the reactions:

In a tweet grieving Sushma Swaraj's death, PM Narendra Modi said, "Sushma Ji's demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she's done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti."

Remembering his old colleague in the Union Cabinet, PM Modi recalled her dedication to her job depsite her falling health.

"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Smt Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she will always be remembered for her service to the people of India," President Ram Nath Kovind said in a tweet.

Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Sushma Swaraj as an ardent speaker, an ideal worker, popular public representative and a diligent minister.

"Sushma ji, a seven-time member of the Lok Sabha and three-time member of the Legislative Assembly, performed various duties as the Chief Minister of Delhi and in the Union Cabinet. Sushma Swaraj became the vocal voice of the BJP as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. We have lost a rare, simple and simple leader," the Home Minister said in another tweet.

"I'm shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

"Deeply shocked and anguished by the sudden demise of an extremely valued colleague Smt. Sushma Swaraj. She was a seasoned Parliamentarian and widely respected cutting across the party lines. Her demise is a monumental loss for us," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.

"Smt Sushma Swaraj served the nation with diligence and brilliance. Her contribution to the nation and the party will always be remembered. I offer my heartfelt tributes to her and extend my condolences to her bereaved family," Singh said in another tweet.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his shock and grief over the demise of his predecessor in a tweet.

Decorated playback singer Lata Mangeshkar remebered the former external affairs minister as a dear friend with keen understanding of music and poetry.

"I'm saddened to hear of the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj, former EAM of India. My deepest condolences to people and government of India on the loss of a distinguished public figure who represented her country with distinction and determination," ANI quoted Afghanistan Foreign Affairs Minister S Rabbani as saying.

Remembering Sushma Swaraj, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said, "Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!"

