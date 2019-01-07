World's largest cricket stadium getting built in Ahmedabad: All you need to know

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known as Motera Stadium, has notched up quite a few claims to fame since it arrived on the cricket map in 1983. It was here, in 1987, that cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th Test run, becoming the first batsman to reach the milestone. Around seven years later, Kapil Dev broke Richard Hadlee's world record of 431 Test wickets.
Also Read: Statue of Unity: Book a helicopter ride to visit world's tallest statue; check out details hereThat's not all. In 1999, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar scored his first double century on this very ground. And now the Motera stadium is being redeveloped to emerge AS the sport's largest arena. Here are 5 interesting facts about the project:
"World's Largest Cricket Stadium, larger than #Melbourne, is under construction at #Motera in #Ahmedabad,#Gujarat. Once completed the dream project of #GujaratCricketAssociation will become pride of entire India," Parimal Nathwani, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice-president, tweeted on Saturday.
According to News18, the foundation stone of the new stadium was laid in January 2018. GCA handed the stadium project to Larson & Toubro (L&T) - the other bidders in the race were Shapoorji Pallonji and Nagarjun Construction Company - while renowned architecture firm M/s Populous was given the charge of designing the stadium. It is, incidentally, the same firm that had designed the Melbourne stadium.
When the new stadium comes up, Gujarat will boast two world-record holding attractions - last October the state unveiled the world's largest statue, the 182-metre Statue of Unity, which now attracts about 30,000 people every day.
