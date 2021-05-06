Business Today
COVID-19: How foreign aid reaches India

Here's how paraphernalia to fight COVID-19 arrives from foreign countries to India

May 6, 2021 | Updated 13:24 IST
With India's medical resources stretched thin, several foreign nations have come forward to help with the nation's fight against coronavirus. Foreign aid in the form of oxygen generators, concentrators and ventilators have been received by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials over the past week, starting April 27. India has received foreign aid for COVID relief from 14 nations so far.

Here's how paraphernalia to fight COVID-19 arrives from foreign countries to India.

