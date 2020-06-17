Business Today
Loading...

Infographic: Can we boycott China?

At the end of FY20, China accounted for 10 per cent of our trade and 30 per cent of our trade deficit. In simple words, severing trade ties with China is easier said than done

Niti Kiran | Sumant Banerji | Mohsin Shaikh Last Updated: June 17, 2020 | 00:46 IST
Infographic: Can we boycott China?

Even as voices averse to trade ties with China grow louder - even on the back of reasons outside the gamut of trade - our pesky neighbour maintains its imposing presence in the domestic commercial space. One of our biggest trade partner, China is deeply entrenched in a myriad sectors here - electronics, e-commerce, hospitality, and even e-learning. In light of these facts, this BusinessToday.In infographic assesses the question - can India really do without 'China ka maal' (Chinese goods)?

Click here to Enlarge

ALSO READ: China's Great Wall Motors signs $1 billion MoU with Maharashtra; border tensions with India escalate

ALSO READ: Chinese pharma suppliers raise prices 20%

ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: China's factory output rises less than projected; retail sales continue to contract

ALSO READ: 'India-US not looking for conflict with China,' says Nicholas Burns to Rahul Gandhi

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: boycott china | boycott china movement | boycott china goods | boycott china products list | boycott china list | india china conflict | india china trade | india china trade deficit | india china trade relations | india china trade volume | india china trade defic
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close