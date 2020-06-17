Infographic: Can we boycott China?

Even as voices averse to trade ties with China grow louder - even on the back of reasons outside the gamut of trade - our pesky neighbour maintains its imposing presence in the domestic commercial space. One of our biggest trade partner, China is deeply entrenched in a myriad sectors here - electronics, e-commerce, hospitality, and even e-learning. In light of these facts, this BusinessToday.In infographic assesses the question - can India really do without 'China ka maal' (Chinese goods)?

