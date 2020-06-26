Infographic: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?

Two out of top three credit rating agencies hold a negative outlook for India. All three of them - Moody's, S&P and Fitch - have downgraded the country to their respective lowest investment grade, dangerously close to the junk status. But some factors are in favor of India which may help turn the tide. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the sorry state of India's credit status and what could make or break it in days to come.
Also view: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free
Also view: How coronavirus has damaged job scene in India
Also view: How little Govt will spend of Rs 21 lakh cr stimulus package
Also view: Alcohol to the rescue
Also view: Has Sensex bottomed out?
Also view: What crude crash means for India
Also view: How coronavirus has hurt Indian economy
Also view: The Big PPEs shortage in battling coronavirus