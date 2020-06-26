Infographic: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?

Two out of top three credit rating agencies hold a negative outlook for India. All three of them - Moody's, S&P and Fitch - have downgraded the country to their respective lowest investment grade, dangerously close to the junk status. But some factors are in favor of India which may help turn the tide. This BusinessToday.In infographic explains the sorry state of India's credit status and what could make or break it in days to come.

